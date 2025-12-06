تعميم صادر عن وزارة الإعلام إلى الجهات العامة كافة، لتوجيه العاملين معها إلى استصدار التراخيص اللازمة للاستثمار الإعلاني عن طريق المؤسسة العربية للإعلان، وذلك وفقًا للأنظمة والقوانين النافذة.

We call on all media outlets in Syria to refrain from conducting interviews or publishing statements attributed to figures and symbols associated with the former regime, in compliance with national directives to preserve the public interest and unity of ranks. Any violation will subject the channel and the entity to immediate legal accountability

