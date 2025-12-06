Ministry ServicesAbout the Ministry of InformatioDecisions and Decreeslatest newsImportant Linksنماذج التواصل مع الوزارةتوزع المؤسسات جغرافيا
انطلقت مدينة بون الألمانية أعمال منتدى الإعلام العالمي 2025 الذي يحضره نخبة من صُناع الإعلام من 120 دولة حول العالم بمشاركة وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى.

التقى وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى وفداً من معهد صحافة المصداقية Accuracy Press Institute

دعا وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى طلاب كلية الإعلام في جامعة دمشق إلى التركيز على التدريب العملي في المؤسسات الإعلامية

The Ministry of Information in the Syrian Arab Republic provides a package of services related to licenses, decisions, and tenders

ترخيص مركز الدراسات والبحوث

تحميل الملف الخاص بشروط ترخيص مركز الدراسات والبحوث

Accreditation Center License Terms

Download the Accreditation Center License Terms and Conditions file

electronic platform License Terms

Download the electronic platform License Terms and Conditions file

Media Training Center License Terms

Download the Media Training Center License Terms and Conditions file

periodical publication License Terms

Download the periodical publication License Terms and Conditions file

Website License Terms

Download the website License Terms and Conditions file

The ministry was established based on the decree establishing the Syrian Salvation Government in Idlib Governorate

The Ministry of Information in the Syrian Arab Republic was established pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 186 of 1961 regarding the establishment of the Ministry of Information and its updates. The provisions of the Basic Law for State Employees No. 1 of 1985, particularly paragraph (b) of Article 4 thereof. And Resolution No. 147 dated 10/25/1986 approving the internal regulations of the Ministry of Information.

Présenter la République arabe syrienne et le monde arabe dans le monde entier, éclairer l'opinion publique et l'informer des faits dans le domaine de l'actualité nationale et étrangère, et l'informer du cours des événements dans le monde arabe et dans le monde, de leurs tendances et de leurs objectifs.

The Syrian Ministry of Information has been occupied by 23 ministers from 1961 until today. The current minister is Engineer Muhammad Yaqoub Al-Omar.

The latest decrees and decisions related to the Ministry of Information and its affiliated institutions, bodies and companies

تعميم صادر عن وزارة الإعلام إلى الجهات العامة كافة، لتوجيه العاملين معها إلى استصدار التراخيص اللازمة للاستثمار الإعلاني عن طريق المؤسسة العربية للإعلان، وذلك وفقًا للأنظمة والقوانين النافذة.
تعميم صادر عن وزارة الإعلام إلى الجهات العامة كافة

تعميم صادر عن وزارة الإعلام إلى الجهات العامة كافة

We call on all media outlets in Syria to refrain from conducting interviews or publishing statements attributed to figures and symbols associated with the former regime, in compliance with national directives to preserve the public interest and unity of ranks. Any violation will subject the channel and the entity to immediate legal accountability
قرار داخلي

internal decision

قرار داخلي

order decision

قرار داخلي

order decision

قرار داخلي

Legislative Decree

قرار داخلي

internal decision

News issued by the Arab Advertising Agency SANA

وزير الإعلام يبحث مع مراسلون بلا حدود أخلاقيات العمل الإعلامي
لقاءات

وزير الإعلام يبحث مع مراسلون بلا حدود أخلاقيات العمل الإعلامي

خلال زيارته إلى برلين، التقى وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى بالسيدة "أنيا أوسترهاوس"، مديرة السياسات والاستراتيجية في منظمة “مراسلون بلا حدود” في ألمانيا

لقاءات

وزير الإعلام يبحث مع لجنة حماية الصحفيين آفاق التعاون

عقد وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى اجتماعاً جانبياً مع السيدة "غيبسي غيّين كايزر" مديرة الشؤون الدولية في لجنة حماية الصحفيين (CPJ)،

لقاءات

وزير الإعلام يلتقي مدير أكاديمية DW

على هامش مشاركته في منتدى بون الدولي للإعلام، التقى وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى مع مدير أكاديمية DW

إعلام

انطلاق فعاليات منتدى الإعلام العالمي في بون بمشاركة وزير الإعلام

انطلقت مدينة بون الألمانية أعمال منتدى الإعلام العالمي 2025 الذي يحضره نخبة من صُناع الإعلام من 120 دولة حول العالم بمشاركة وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى.

لقاءات

وزير الإعلام يبحث آفاق التعاون الإعلامي مع وفد من منظمة التحالف السوري الأمريكي

استقبل وزير الإعلام الدكتور "حمزة المصطفى" وفداً من منظمة "التحالف السوري الأمريكي للسلام والازدهار" برئاسة السيدة "علياء نطفجي" مديرة المنظمة

لقاءات

وزير الإعلام يبحث مع وفد فرنسي إمكانية إطلاق بث إذاعة "مونتي كارلو" من دمشق

بحث وزير الإعلام الدكتور "حمزة المصطفى" مع القائم بأعمال السفارة الفرنسية في دمشق السيد "جان باتيست فافر" إمكانية إطلاق بث إذاعة "راديو مونتي كارلو الدولية"

فيما يلي نماذج وزارة الإعلام التي يمكنكم التواصل مع الوزارة من خلالها

إرسال شكوى
طلب
طلب مقابلة
طلب
طلب تصريح
طلب
الإعلام الخارجي

فيما يلي توزع المؤسسات الخاصة بوزارة الإعلام جغرافيا