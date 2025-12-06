The Ministry of Information in the Syrian Arab Republic provides a package of services related to licenses, decisions, and tendersView all services
The ministry was established based on the decree establishing the Syrian Salvation Government in Idlib Governorate
The Ministry of Information in the Syrian Arab Republic was established pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 186 of 1961 regarding the establishment of the Ministry of Information and its updates. The provisions of the Basic Law for State Employees No. 1 of 1985, particularly paragraph (b) of Article 4 thereof. And Resolution No. 147 dated 10/25/1986 approving the internal regulations of the Ministry of Information.
Présenter la République arabe syrienne et le monde arabe dans le monde entier, éclairer l'opinion publique et l'informer des faits dans le domaine de l'actualité nationale et étrangère, et l'informer du cours des événements dans le monde arabe et dans le monde, de leurs tendances et de leurs objectifs.
خلال زيارته إلى برلين، التقى وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى بالسيدة "أنيا أوسترهاوس"، مديرة السياسات والاستراتيجية في منظمة “مراسلون بلا حدود” في ألمانيا
عقد وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى اجتماعاً جانبياً مع السيدة "غيبسي غيّين كايزر" مديرة الشؤون الدولية في لجنة حماية الصحفيين (CPJ)،
على هامش مشاركته في منتدى بون الدولي للإعلام، التقى وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى مع مدير أكاديمية DW
انطلقت مدينة بون الألمانية أعمال منتدى الإعلام العالمي 2025 الذي يحضره نخبة من صُناع الإعلام من 120 دولة حول العالم بمشاركة وزير الإعلام الدكتور حمزة المصطفى.
استقبل وزير الإعلام الدكتور "حمزة المصطفى" وفداً من منظمة "التحالف السوري الأمريكي للسلام والازدهار" برئاسة السيدة "علياء نطفجي" مديرة المنظمة
بحث وزير الإعلام الدكتور "حمزة المصطفى" مع القائم بأعمال السفارة الفرنسية في دمشق السيد "جان باتيست فافر" إمكانية إطلاق بث إذاعة "راديو مونتي كارلو الدولية"
